Bexhill affordable homes scheme for Cemetery Lodge approved

Long-awaited proposals for an affordable housing scheme in Bexhill have been given the go ahead by Rother planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT

On Thursday (March 16), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved plans to convert the Cemetery Lodge building in Turkey Road into six flats, all of which are to be offered up as affordable rentals “in perpetuity”.

While recommended for approval, the scheme had seen objections from some Bexhill residents, who argued the conversion would harm the character of the cemetery and put pressure on local infrastructure.

However, the scheme has also seen support from residents, both for its design and affordable housing. The scheme is also supported by the community conservation group Bexhill Heritage, albeit with some caveats intended to protect the historical fabric of the site.

Most Popular
Cemetery Lodge scheme designs
Cemetery Lodge scheme designs
Cemetery Lodge scheme designs

The concerns were not shared by the committee either, with members welcoming the delivery of a 100 per cent affordable scheme before unanimously approving the application.

The Edwardian main lodge building is to be both renovated and retained as part of the development, although some later extensions are set for demolition. A new extension is also set to be built out.

The building is currently owned by RDC, but is expected to be transferred to the applicants — Bexhill Community Land Trust —as part of the development.

The proposals have been on the cards for some time now, with the council having agreed to award the project £200,000 of s106 funding last year.

For further information on the development proposals see application reference RR/2022/1233/P on the Rother District Council website.

