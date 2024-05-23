Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The current MP for Bexhill and Battle has announced this afternoon that he will not be standing as a candidate in July’s General Election.

Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for the constituency, was first elected in 2015.

He currently also serves as Rail Minister under Rishi Sunak’s government.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday evening (Wednesday, May 22) that there will be a General Election on July 4.

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle

Mr Merriman said: “After nine years as the Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle, I have made the decision not to stand as a candidate at the next election. This means I will also leave my job as Rail Minister on July 4.

“I have loved being an MP and I leave with a heavy heart. The constituency is a beautiful place, with wonderful people in every town and village. I’ve been lucky enough to work across the community, and political divide, with some fantastic people. I’ve also been fortunate to have had the best constituency staff, and Association, an MP could ask for.

“Transport has been my passion throughout my time in Parliament. I am grateful to have served for seven years on the Transport Select Committee, with almost three as Chair. I’ve loved my time as Rail Minister and am grateful to the Prime Minister for trusting me with this important portfolio. He will always have my full support.

“In each of these roles, I’ve seen the best of our amazing transport industry and community; from private and public sector, Ministerial colleagues, and the civil service.

“I wish my successor well in their role as Member of Parliament. To both the next MP for Bexhill and Battle and to a future Rail Minister: if these roles bring even half the amount of happiness as they have brought me, then it will make you very proud.