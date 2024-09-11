Bexhill & Battle MP opposes decision on Winter Fuel Payments
This comes as figures from Age UK estimate that 25,256 pensioners now will lose their Winter Fuel Payments as a result of this decision, making it the worst affected constituency in East Sussex.
On 10th September Kieran took part in the ‘Save the Winter Fuel Payments’ protest outside of parliament, alongside other MPs who oppose the decision to means-test pensioners eligibility for the financial support.
Whilst the vote put forward was won by the Labour Government with its substantial majority, many Labour MPs abstained from the vote or voted against with Jon Trickett MP for Normanton and Hemsworth stating: “I could not in good conscience vote to make my constituents poorer. I will sleep well tonight knowing that I voted to defend my constituents.”
Kieran states: “Jon did the right thing. It’s unfortunate that not enough Labour MPs were willing to follow his example.
“It is staggering that more than 25,000 pensioners in Bexhill & Battle will lose this vital financial support. Labour are punishing pensioners for their choice to give above inflation pay rises to the unions who donate millions of pounds to them.
“Winter Fuel Payments have been given to pensioners across the country since 1997, with each successive Government committing to it. Labour has now removed this crucial lifeline.
“It is an astounding scale of financial abandonment for pensioners across our constituency which will be the worst affected of all in East Sussex.
“I was pleased to take part in the Save the Winter Fuel Payments protest and the debate in Parliament to show how many MPs are opposed to this proposal, and I will continue to fight against this decision.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.