Birling Gap Hotel could be partially demolished if plans given the greenlight

The Birling Gap Hotel could be partially demolished if plans are given the greenlight.
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
The Birling Gap Hotel is seeking to partially demolish its buildings due to the cliff erosion ‘meaning a section of the building needs to be demolished this year.’

The Birling Gap Hotel is situated within the property known as Crowlink, Birling Gap and Belle Tout all of which is under the ownership of the National Trust.

If approved, areas of the building would remain occupied and operational during the demolition making repairs.

The Birling Gap Hotel is seeking to partially demolish its buildings due to the cliff erosion ‘meaning a section of the building needs to be demolished this year.’ Picture: National TrustThe Birling Gap Hotel is seeking to partially demolish its buildings due to the cliff erosion ‘meaning a section of the building needs to be demolished this year.’ Picture: National Trust
The areas which are planned to be demolished are the old food and beverage counter and servery area, customer seating area and staff offices and welfare room, including the link passage.

The hot water out and return pipes that currently run through the staff block, which are due for demolition, if approved

These pipes would be re routed prior to demolition works commencing to ensure the heating system is operational throughout.

