Block of 85 flats could be built in Eastbourne following plans
The application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council outlines the plans for the residential flats to be built on Gate Court Dairy in Waterworks Road.
The land was previously used by a dairy distribution centre which utilised various warehouses built in the 1940s. The site was vacant for many years following this and was demolished in 2022.
If the plans are approved, the proposed accomodation will comprise of a mixture of studios, one, two and three-bedroom flats of various sizes and layouts.
The three to four storey buildings will be positioned in a U-shape around a shared courtyard, the plans state, while the western side of the site will include a shared garden and protected habitat zones.
48 car parking spaces, including five disabled spaces and EV charging facilities, will be available for residents, according to the application, in addition to a sheltered cycle storage.
As part of the plans, enhancements are set to be made to nearby pedestrian footways to improve pedestrian access to the site and surroundings.
Sustainability has been strongly considered, and the application outlines plans to enhance green infrastructure and habitats on the site with new tree, hedgerow and wildflower planting, along with a wildlife pond. This will provide a biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent, according to the plans.
Residents have been invited to make comments on the application until December 28.
A decision on the application is set to be made by Feburary, 2024.