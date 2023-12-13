A block of 85 new flats could be built in Eastbourne after a planning application was submitted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council outlines the plans for the residential flats to be built on Gate Court Dairy in Waterworks Road.

The land was previously used by a dairy distribution centre which utilised various warehouses built in the 1940s. The site was vacant for many years following this and was demolished in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the plans are approved, the proposed accomodation will comprise of a mixture of studios, one, two and three-bedroom flats of various sizes and layouts.

A block of 85 new flats could be built in Eastbourne after a planning application was submitted. Photo: EBC

The three to four storey buildings will be positioned in a U-shape around a shared courtyard, the plans state, while the western side of the site will include a shared garden and protected habitat zones.

48 car parking spaces, including five disabled spaces and EV charging facilities, will be available for residents, according to the application, in addition to a sheltered cycle storage.

As part of the plans, enhancements are set to be made to nearby pedestrian footways to improve pedestrian access to the site and surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability has been strongly considered, and the application outlines plans to enhance green infrastructure and habitats on the site with new tree, hedgerow and wildflower planting, along with a wildlife pond. This will provide a biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent, according to the plans.

Residents have been invited to make comments on the application until December 28.