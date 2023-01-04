Plans to demolish a house in Chichester and replace it with a block of six flats have been approved by the district council.

The application from Phillips Build Limited for Glenmar House, in Brandy Hole Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (January 4).

The council received 13 letters of objection, with concerns including overdevelopment of the site, the increase in traffic and parking, and that the flats would be ‘out of keeping’ with the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council also objected, concerned about the harm the ‘appearance, scale and bulk’ of the building would do to the character of the area.

Proposed new building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers did not agree that the new building would be ‘harmful’ to the area, pointing out that it looked very similar to the house currently on the site.