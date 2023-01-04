Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Block of flats to replace house on the edge of Chichester

Plans to demolish a house in Chichester and replace it with a block of six flats have been approved by the district council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
45 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:47pm

The application from Phillips Build Limited for Glenmar House, in Brandy Hole Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (January 4).

The council received 13 letters of objection, with concerns including overdevelopment of the site, the increase in traffic and parking, and that the flats would be ‘out of keeping’ with the area.

Hide Ad

The parish council also objected, concerned about the harm the ‘appearance, scale and bulk’ of the building would do to the character of the area.

Most Popular
Proposed new building
Hide Ad

Officers did not agree that the new building would be ‘harmful’ to the area, pointing out that it looked very similar to the house currently on the site.

The committee liked the idea of gaining an extra five homes on brownfield land, especially because – as of December – the council did not have a five-year supply of housing land.