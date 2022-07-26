B&M's plans for Eastbourne store given the green light

On Monday (July 25), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application to convert the former Cineworld site at The Crumbles into a B&M store with an attached garden centre.

The application means the site will be brought back into use, having sat empty since the cinema moved to new premises at the Beacon shopping centre in 2019.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposing the plans be approved, Cllr Jane Lamb (Con) said: “I think this is a welcome addition to what looks like a bit of a sorry place at the moment because of all the empty units.

B&M is set to open a store in Eastbourne

“I think the idea there is going to be a garden centre there is very welcome and I approve of this application completely in terms of some jobs being created and bringing a bit more life into the retail park while not conflicting with provision in town.”

The converted store, which would specialise in household goods, will include a garden centre at the back of the unit — contained within a 4.8-metre-high fence.

While the plans were unanimously approved by the committee some concerns were raised over some of the job figures provided by the applicant. The applicant had said the proposals would create around 14 full time (30 plus hours) and 41 part time jobs.

Cllr Harun Miah (Lib Dem) questioned whether the 30-hour figure was enough to qualify as a full time job and also the level of full-time to part-time work. These were not directly planning concerns, however.

Officers had recommended approval. Their report said: “The use of the building for retail purposes and the erection of a garden centre area to the rear are considered to be compatible with surrounding uses and, as such, would not result in a harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area or the amenities of the neighbouring residents. The proposed development will bring into use a unit that has been vacant for a significant period.”