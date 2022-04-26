Bognor Regis cafe operator secures new lease with new venue also on the way

A lease has now been re-awarded for West Park café (Bognor) alongside two in Littlehampton.

All of the leases expired in October last year and councillors decided to invite bids from potential operators, instead of renewing automatically.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three existing operators will stay on and a new operator will open a café at the Gloucester Road kiosk – previously known as ‘Beach Snacks’ – in Bognor Regis.

A new operator is due to take over the seafront kiosk near Gloucester Road

“The process was very competitive and plenty of interest was shown in these opportunities,” an Arun District Council spokesperson said.

“Following the assessment process, we are pleased to announce that new leases have been awarded for all four cafés.”

Coastal Coffee Company will run a water sports café from the Gloucester Road kiosk.

Proprietor Jamie Hawkins plans to open the venue, which incorporates the slipway, in early summer.

Proposed improvements to cafe at West Park

“We hope to expand the site, catering for clients inside and out, as well as bringing the likes of stand-up paddling, kite sailing, wing foiling and other water sports to the area,” he said.

Ann Hancock, has been awarded the lease for Oasis at West Park Café.

She said a ‘full refurbishment’ is planned which would keep the toilets and include a new roof terrace.

It is not known if an operator has been found for a fifth café site, at Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick.

The former public toilets were approved for marketing and previously secured planning permission to be used as a café, but this has since expired.

Council officers said they have had ‘regular enquiries’ about the building.

Andy Cooper, chair of ADC’s economy committee, said: “I am delighted that the council has awarded these four café leases across the Arun district – three of which are awarded to existing lease holders who provided imaginative and exciting proposals which enhance each of their existing offers but also add value to each of the parks in which they are located.

“We also welcome Coastal Coffee to Bognor Regis Promenade.

“They too have proposed exciting plans which we believe the public will love.”