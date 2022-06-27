Bognor Regis house can be demolished and replaced with ten new homes

Arun District Council’s Planning Committee supported an outline application to demolish 26 Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis, and build homes on the site on Wednesday (22 June).

Two similar applications at the same site were previously withdrawn due to concerns about over development and a lack of biodiversity surveying.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another application was approved by the Planning Committee in July last year, but was then refused as a legal agreement outlining developer contributions was not signed in time.

Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis

Latest plans garnered objections from the town council and six others.

Despite the earlier refusals, based partially on biodiversity grounds, no details of biodiversity net gain have been provided.

But officers consider this acceptable as the application is only at outline stage and details may come forward later.