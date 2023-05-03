Bognor Regis residents take Nick Gibb to task on sewage and dentistry with joint protests

A joint protest in Bognor Regis on Saturday (April 29) saw residents speak out about the lack of access to dentistry under the NHS and Nick Gibb’s voting record on sewage discharges.

Taking place outside his constituency offices in Flansham, the protest comes after Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, voted against a House of Lords bill Mr Gibb joined the majority of his Conservative colleagues in the vote, and said the amendment would have ‘required a complete overhaul of the UK’s sewage system’. He has gone on record several times criticising companies like Southern Water for sewage discharges in the past.

But, for Saturday’s protestors, Mr Gibb is all talk and very little action. “Nick Gibb voted with the government and allowed that practice to continue to happen, and it’s time he was shown up.” organiser Taliyana Lusted said.

Sea swimmer and member of the Bognor Regis Bluetits Janet Stockley-Pollard added: “We have 1,400 members on Facebook, with more in Felpham, and so many people just won’t go in the sea anymore because we look on the app and see there's been a discharge. The majority of people who do this stuff do it to deal with mental health issues like grief or health problems, or physical problems, and now they can’t use the sea, which should be a free resource we can all access.”

The protest took place on Saturday

Alongside the sewage, many protestors arrived to dispute the changes made to NHS dentistry under Conservative leadership. Mrs Lusted said she wanted to shed a light on the difficulty of accessing free dental care after dealing with a serious dentail infection last year.

"I’m not the only one. There are thousands of people in the same situation that I was, with absolutely zero access to an NHS dentist. It was only pot-luck that I got care, because no GP will prescribe antibiotics for an infection that starts in the tooth, and to get a private dentist will cost £85 at least.”

It comes amidst news that an increasing number of NHS dentists are going private or reducing the amount of NHS work they take on as healthcare budgets shrink. “The government are just shrugging their shoulders,” Mrs Lusted said. “It’s unacceptable.”

