Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Bognor Regis rest home to be converted into HMO

Plans to change a Bognor Regis care home into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) have been approved by Arun District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

The application from Reynolds & Co, to convert Cordell House Rest Home, in Victoria Drive, into eight units, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).

While a report to the committee said the HMO could house at least 16 people, there were concerns that more would be squeezed in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers agreed to add a condition stipulating that no more than two people per room would be allowed.

Most Popular
Cordell House Rest Home, in Victoria DriveCordell House Rest Home, in Victoria Drive
Cordell House Rest Home, in Victoria Drive

The garage attached to the house will be demolished and all chimney breasts removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bognor Regis Town Council objected due to concerns about the additional pressure on on-street parking, while the intensification of use would ‘adversely impact the character of the area’. Two letters of objection from the public were also received.

To view the application, log on to www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for BR/12/23/PL.

Related topics:HMOArun District Council