The application from Reynolds & Co, to convert Cordell House Rest Home, in Victoria Drive, into eight units, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).
While a report to the committee said the HMO could house at least 16 people, there were concerns that more would be squeezed in.
Officers agreed to add a condition stipulating that no more than two people per room would be allowed.
The garage attached to the house will be demolished and all chimney breasts removed.
Bognor Regis Town Council objected due to concerns about the additional pressure on on-street parking, while the intensification of use would ‘adversely impact the character of the area’. Two letters of objection from the public were also received.
To view the application, log on to www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for BR/12/23/PL.