Plans to change a Bognor Regis care home into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) have been approved by Arun District Council.

The application from Reynolds & Co, to convert Cordell House Rest Home, in Victoria Drive, into eight units, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).

While a report to the committee said the HMO could house at least 16 people, there were concerns that more would be squeezed in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers agreed to add a condition stipulating that no more than two people per room would be allowed.

Cordell House Rest Home, in Victoria Drive

The garage attached to the house will be demolished and all chimney breasts removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor Regis Town Council objected due to concerns about the additional pressure on on-street parking, while the intensification of use would ‘adversely impact the character of the area’. Two letters of objection from the public were also received.