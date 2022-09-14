Bolney council by-election will go ahead
Voting in the Bolney by-election will go ahead as planned on Thursday (September 15), the Electoral Commission has confirmed.
The seat on Mid Sussex District Council became vacant after former councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke stepped down.
The candidates are:
Kristy Lyn Adams (Conservative)Andrew William Foster (Labour)Fiona Jackson (Liberal Democrats)Sue Kelly (Green)Norman Frank William Mockford (Independent)Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
For more information including where the polling stations are, visit MSDC’s website at https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/