Bolney council by-election will go ahead

Voting in the Bolney by-election will go ahead as planned on Thursday (September 15), the Electoral Commission has confirmed.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:35 pm

The seat on Mid Sussex District Council became vacant after former councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke stepped down.

The candidates are:

Kristy Lyn Adams (Conservative)Andrew William Foster (Labour)Fiona Jackson (Liberal Democrats)Sue Kelly (Green)Norman Frank William Mockford (Independent)Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Bolney residents will vote for a district councillor tomorrow

For more information including where the polling stations are, visit MSDC’s website at https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/

