Plans have been submitted for a brand new beauty salon set to open in Petworth.

Plans submitted by Mrs Copley would see the new beauty salon located at New Street House on New Street in Petworth.

The plans, if approved, would see the refurbishment of the current jewellers on site, which would become the new salon.

Building work to the current jewellers, New Clarity, would see the floorspace divided into a main retail space and two new consulting rooms.

Stud walls would be used to partition the space to the desired requirements of the plans.

The plans however, have been objected to by a local resident.

Ms Laura Smith said: “(I) object to the application due to the proposed loss of retail as identified in section seven of the Petworth Neighbourhood Plan.