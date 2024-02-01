Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday March 1, Russell-Moyle's Private Members Bill, The Conversion Practices (Prohibition) Bill, will have its Second Reading. The bill is attempting to fulfil a pledge made by all main political parties and stop conversion practices once and for all.

Russell-Moyle said: “I’ve drafted this bill in consultation with campaign groups and individuals from across the political spectrum. I’ve looked for where there is consensus and aimed to get that agreement onto the statue books. Conversion practices aren’t healthcare they’re abuse; we have the opportunity here to end the suffering, but we need your help to do that.”

The focus of the bill is on the 'predetermined purpose' to change a person's sexual orientation or transgender identity. For the bill to progress to the Committee Stage, it needs to have at least 100 MPs vote in favour of it in the House of Commons.

Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle appeals for support on his bill to ban conversion therapy.

Russell-Moyle said: “Although a ban on Conversion Practices has cross-party support, I am still worried that not enough MPs will be there on the March 1 to vote. Therefore, I am asking for help to ban Conversion Practices once and for all, contact your MP today to ask them to be there!”

Although a ban on Conversion Practices has cross-party support it only takes a handful of opposing MPs to filibuster the bill (prolonging the debate to delay a decision), meaning the 100 MPs in favour who are present are required to prevent this from happening.