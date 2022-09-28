Building plans for Kirdford pub submitted

Building plans for the renovation of a pub in Kirdford have been submitted.

The application would see refurbishment of the inside and building work to the outside of the Foresters Arms in Village Road.

The outside building work would see a new fence and double gate built on the premises.

The applicants design statement is seeking permission to build a new rear extension to the east wing is planned to expand the the dining area and would add approximately another 24 dining seats.

The bar would also be moved to the corner of the south-west wing of the building to clear clear the central space of the pub.

A new function room is also in the proposal through the implementation of bi-fold on the existing garage

The plans, however, have been met with an objection from the general public.

Mr Tony Piedade said: “Whilst I welcome the improvements being proposed for the inside layout of the pub I have some concerns with some of the exterior plans.

“The hard landscaping to the front and side are not in keeping with the village and effectively paves over large areas.

“The proposed lighting does not, in my view, reflect meet the dark skies nature of the village.

“The proposed gating of the side drive is not practical for deliveries and refuse collection and unnecessarily blocks off a wildlife corridor. I note this was also proposed without the consultation of the land owner.

“The proposed changes to the front garage into a more functional space presents me with the greatest concern.

"Firstly the safety aspect of people (children) running out into an area where cars do pass. The greatest impact though would come from noise generated from this space

impacting on neighbours. This space currently serves as a buffer to the outside noise created in the summer, its' change of use to a function room will generate increased volumes of noise over a greater period of the year.

“I feel in general this plan is not workable or necessary and adds unnecessary community burdens in terms of noise.