Burger King wants to open up in Hailsham

The fast food chain would operate a takeaway offer from within the Londis shop at the BP petrol station on the corner of South Road and Diplocks Way.

Earlier this year, Wealden District Council granted planning permission for the creation of a new hot food takeaway element within the existing sales building.

Now a separate application has been submitted for three illuminated Burger King logos on the outside of the building.

This confirms the fast food chain’s interest in opening in Hailsham for the first time.

According to the original plans: “The hot food element will make use of a store area and relocate the disabled WC slightly to create an area for the new use of 45 sqm.

"The existing sales area will remain unchanged and there is adequate storage and back of house space retained for the operator. All plant associated with the new use will be accommodated within the building’s roof void and will utilise existing louvers and vents.

“Therefore the proposal relates to the introduction of a new hot food takeaway offer on the site replacing a store area, which will complement the existing petrol station offer and will provide customers with an enhanced offer.”

Meanwhile the application for the three new illuminated signs states: “The proposed additional signage associated with the new Burger King use on the site, compliments the existing signage, and will have no adverse impact on residential amenity.