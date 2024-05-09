Burgess Hill and East Grinstead town council elections: results for St John’s, St Andrew’s and Ashplats North wards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Town and Parish Council elections took place last week with Katy Bourne being re-elected as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.
Mid Sussex District Council has published the results for the St John’s and St Andrew’s wards in Burgess Hill, as well as the results for Ashplats North Ward in East Grinstead. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/election-results.
Independent Andy Stowe was elected as Burgess Hill town councillor for St John’s ward while Lib Dem Jon Gardner was elected as Burgess Hill town councillor for the St Andrew’s ward. Conservative Edward Godwin was elected as East Grinstead town councillor for Ashplats North Ward.