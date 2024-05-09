Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The election results for Burgess Hill Town Council and East Grinstead Town Council have been announced.

Town and Parish Council elections took place last week with Katy Bourne being re-elected as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.

Mid Sussex District Council has published the results for the St John’s and St Andrew’s wards in Burgess Hill, as well as the results for Ashplats North Ward in East Grinstead. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/election-results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...