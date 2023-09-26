Burgess Hill Cricket Club’s ambitious application for upgraded pavilion considered by Mid Sussex Council

Burgess Hill Cricket Club has revealed its ambitious plans for an upgraded community pavilion, which are now being considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club’s application, which the council received on Tuesday, September 12, can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/2370.

BHCC said the plans to redevelop the pavilion in St John’s Park have been drawn up by town resident and architect Andy Swaisland from Hills Architectural Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Charman from the club said: “We are delighted to finally be able to get the plans in for planning consideration by Mid Sussex District Council. It has been a long, long road to get to this point with a number of hurdles put in the way, but we are determined to help redevelop the building to become a brilliant community asset thousands can use. The committee at the club have, for over a decade, been trying to work with MSDC to upgrade the main pavilion area itself.”

Burgess Hill Cricket Club's pavilion as it is now and an artist's impression of the upgraded version

The club hopes to fund and redevelop the building to become a community asset. The goal is to have upgraded facilities with more internal space so thousands more people can use it at affordable rents. The plans include maximising the existing footprint of the building and adding women and girls changing facilities for the club to use. BHCC said the club is now one of the biggest for Women’s Cricket in the south of England so this would be an ‘essential upgrade’. The club also wants to upgrade the disabled provision inside the building, and externally and add a Changing Places facility for park users.

A BHCC spokesperson said: “The existing building is no longer fit for purpose having suffered from a lack of investment.”

They continued: “The building is actually part of the St John’s Park Charity trust for which MSDC are trustees so both the building, and therefore it’s losses, are owned by the people of the District. As a club, we don’t think these losses are something that should continue and we are determined to get these plans approved, then work to help finance the redevelopment. Our plans revitalise the building, with two modern community areas that can be rented simultaneously, enabling a local charitable preschool to take over the downstairs area Monday to Friday. It is essential for an anchor tenant to be able to rent the building to help pay the bills but have additional space that can also be used at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Importantly, disabled provision in the park, and building itself are not good enough, and this provision is much improved by our plans. We want this building to be accessible to all and we will ensure we get this right.”