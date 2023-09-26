BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Burgess Hill Cricket Club’s ambitious application for upgraded pavilion considered by Mid Sussex Council

Burgess Hill Cricket Club has revealed its ambitious plans for an upgraded community pavilion, which are now being considered by Mid Sussex District Council.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The club’s application, which the council received on Tuesday, September 12, can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/2370.

BHCC said the plans to redevelop the pavilion in St John’s Park have been drawn up by town resident and architect Andy Swaisland from Hills Architectural Design.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Charman from the club said: “We are delighted to finally be able to get the plans in for planning consideration by Mid Sussex District Council. It has been a long, long road to get to this point with a number of hurdles put in the way, but we are determined to help redevelop the building to become a brilliant community asset thousands can use. The committee at the club have, for over a decade, been trying to work with MSDC to upgrade the main pavilion area itself.”

Most Popular
Burgess Hill Cricket Club's pavilion as it is now and an artist's impression of the upgraded versionBurgess Hill Cricket Club's pavilion as it is now and an artist's impression of the upgraded version
Burgess Hill Cricket Club's pavilion as it is now and an artist's impression of the upgraded version

The club hopes to fund and redevelop the building to become a community asset. The goal is to have upgraded facilities with more internal space so thousands more people can use it at affordable rents. The plans include maximising the existing footprint of the building and adding women and girls changing facilities for the club to use. BHCC said the club is now one of the biggest for Women’s Cricket in the south of England so this would be an ‘essential upgrade’. The club also wants to upgrade the disabled provision inside the building, and externally and add a Changing Places facility for park users.

Read More
Read more: Residents shocked as ‘hundreds of fish’ die at pond and water gardens

A BHCC spokesperson said: “The existing building is no longer fit for purpose having suffered from a lack of investment.”

They continued: “The building is actually part of the St John’s Park Charity trust for which MSDC are trustees so both the building, and therefore it’s losses, are owned by the people of the District. As a club, we don’t think these losses are something that should continue and we are determined to get these plans approved, then work to help finance the redevelopment. Our plans revitalise the building, with two modern community areas that can be rented simultaneously, enabling a local charitable preschool to take over the downstairs area Monday to Friday. It is essential for an anchor tenant to be able to rent the building to help pay the bills but have additional space that can also be used at the same time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “Importantly, disabled provision in the park, and building itself are not good enough, and this provision is much improved by our plans. We want this building to be accessible to all and we will ensure we get this right.”

BHCC said that together, with Burgess Hill Town Council, MSDC and its own fundraising, the club hopes to redevelop this building in the next 18 months. The club said it would welcome any support for the project, both in the planning portal, and in their fundraising drive. They thanked everyone who has already supported it.

Related topics:Burgess Hill Cricket ClubMid Sussex District CouncilEngland