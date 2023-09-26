Burgess Hill Cricket Club’s ambitious application for upgraded pavilion considered by Mid Sussex Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club’s application, which the council received on Tuesday, September 12, can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/2370.
BHCC said the plans to redevelop the pavilion in St John’s Park have been drawn up by town resident and architect Andy Swaisland from Hills Architectural Design.
Matt Charman from the club said: “We are delighted to finally be able to get the plans in for planning consideration by Mid Sussex District Council. It has been a long, long road to get to this point with a number of hurdles put in the way, but we are determined to help redevelop the building to become a brilliant community asset thousands can use. The committee at the club have, for over a decade, been trying to work with MSDC to upgrade the main pavilion area itself.”
The club hopes to fund and redevelop the building to become a community asset. The goal is to have upgraded facilities with more internal space so thousands more people can use it at affordable rents. The plans include maximising the existing footprint of the building and adding women and girls changing facilities for the club to use. BHCC said the club is now one of the biggest for Women’s Cricket in the south of England so this would be an ‘essential upgrade’. The club also wants to upgrade the disabled provision inside the building, and externally and add a Changing Places facility for park users.
A BHCC spokesperson said: “The existing building is no longer fit for purpose having suffered from a lack of investment.”
They continued: “The building is actually part of the St John’s Park Charity trust for which MSDC are trustees so both the building, and therefore it’s losses, are owned by the people of the District. As a club, we don’t think these losses are something that should continue and we are determined to get these plans approved, then work to help finance the redevelopment. Our plans revitalise the building, with two modern community areas that can be rented simultaneously, enabling a local charitable preschool to take over the downstairs area Monday to Friday. It is essential for an anchor tenant to be able to rent the building to help pay the bills but have additional space that can also be used at the same time.”
They added: “Importantly, disabled provision in the park, and building itself are not good enough, and this provision is much improved by our plans. We want this building to be accessible to all and we will ensure we get this right.”
BHCC said that together, with Burgess Hill Town Council, MSDC and its own fundraising, the club hopes to redevelop this building in the next 18 months. The club said it would welcome any support for the project, both in the planning portal, and in their fundraising drive. They thanked everyone who has already supported it.