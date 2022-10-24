The council has formed a new Economic Development department to encourage inward investment in Burgess Hill.

This also aims to bridge the gap between local independent businesses, improve digital connectivity and help businesses with training or skills.

Its first step was to relaunch Burgess Hill Market, which was brought back ‘in house’ in July.

Burgess Hill town council leader Robert Eggleston said: “The creation of a dedicated Economic Development department at the Town Council shows our commitment to our local retail economy. We will always do what we can to help.”

He said: “We know that the town centre has had a torrid time with the delays to redevelopment of the Martlets Shopping Centre. It is also true that town centres across the country are going through rapid change. As a Town Council we cannot control those events, but we can influence the local economy through our own investment in staff and other resources.”

The Town Council initially established The Burgess Hill Market as a Bridge the Gap initiative to bring more people into the town centre. This monthly Saturday market, launched in September 2020, attracted 15-20 stallholders at its peak.

After a recent ‘soft launch’ of a weekly Friday Market, the council said permanent traders have already established a regular customer base who buy essentials like bread and vegetables. As a result, the council is launching an additional Market Day on the second Saturday of each month. This will offer craft items, gifts, specialist food and other non-essential items starting on November 12. Local independent businesses are welcome to either market and the council is currently rolling out free pitch fees and advertising. Visit www.burgesshillmarket.co.uk.

Town council leader Robert Eggleston said: “These activities do take time to grow and develop but the investment is worth it.”

An Energy Assessment scheme for independent businesses with ten or fewer staff will be rolled out in January 2023. Business can also get Hippo Water Saver Bags to help conserve water in toilet cisterns. Call 01444 247726.

Burgess Hill Town Council is set to work closely with the Burgess Hill Business Parks Association, Mid Sussex District Council’s Economic Development Department and businesses to create more initiatives.