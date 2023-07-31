The leader of Mid Sussex District Council has refuted social media rumours that the long-awaited redevelopment of part of Burgess Hill town centre will be nothing but housing.

The question was raised during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 26) in relation to the Martlets Shopping Centre site.

Buildings were demolished in 2019, three years after NewRiver Retail was given planning permission to build a cinema, hotel, library, shops and flats on the site.

Permission to redevelop was given again in 2021 but the site remained empty with no sign of work starting any time soon, leading to frustration among residents.

Burgess Hill town centre - April 2021 (Pic by Steve Robards/Sussex World)

Responding to a question from David Eggleton (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Franklands), leader Robert Eggleston said the redevelopment would be a commercial/retail mix.

As for the suggestion that flats would fill the site, he added: “Nature abhors a vacuum. We’re waiting for some progress on the redevelopment so people start to make up stories, basically.

“But the evidence shows that what is needed for the town centre of Burgess Hill is a vibrant retail, leisure, hospitality estate – and that’s what officers, myself and our advisers are striving to deliver.”

Mr Eggleston called the lack of financial support from the government ‘regrettable’ after the council and NewRiver twice failed in their bid for Levelling Up Funds to make the scheme viable.

He added: “Unfortunately, on both occasions, the government declined to provide any assistance, despite the council being told that its bids were of high quality and fulfilled all the government’s criteria.

“This lack of support from the government was very regrettable.

“It has left the council and NewRiver with a difficult task of bringing redevelopment forward without that essential injection of liquidity.

“It’s completely understandable that local people are extremely disappointed and frustrated by the current state of the town centre and the lack of progress on the redevelopment.

“I share these frustrations and that disappointment.”

The council has been holding regular meetings with advisers Lambeth Smith Hampton, who were appointed last year to look into how the development could be unlocked.

Mr Eggleston said: “Whilst some elements of the redevelopment scheme exist, these are complex and difficult negotiations involving a wide range of commercial players – and a successful conclusion of these negotiations still cannot be guaranteed.

“Given commercial confidentiality, it would not be appropriate to elaborate on these negotiations at this time.

“I wish I could give you a precise time-line on the redevelopment of the Martlets Shopping Centre but I cannot at this stage.

“However, what I can say is that the current planning permissions lapses in July 2024 and my personal expectation is that NewRiver will have commenced practical work on the redevelopment of the Martlets Shopping Centre so that it doesn’t lose this permission.

“Whether that will happen, I cannot currently predict with any certainty but it is a horizon point that is being made very clear to NewRiver and on which we are, in turn, focussed.”

A spokesman for NewRiver said: “NewRiver remains committed to helping deliver exciting regeneration plans for Burgess Hill town centre.

