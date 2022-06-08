Burgess Hill Town Council's event will return on Sunday, June 19, with a whole host of community stalls, fun inflatables and fairground games.

Visitors can try their luck at the tombola, marvel at fabulous performances by local groups, smash crockery with the 8th Scouts, learn Morse Code with Mid Sussex Amateur Radio Society or have a go at Viking Chess with the Burgess Hill District Lions.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “There will be treats to buy and things to try, with a range of local community groups all hosting their own stalls.

Burgess Hill's Summer Fayre is back for the first time in three years on Sunday, June 19

“Don’t miss out on the miniature train rides, fairground games, free inflatables and more.

“This event is going to be a brilliant coming together of the community, and we can’t wait for it to arrive.”

Burgess Hill town mayor Peter Chapman said: “I’m delighted that the Summer Fayre is able to return for the first time in three years.

“It’s always a great occasion for our local community groups to showcase themselves to residents and to raise much-needed funds on the day.

“Be sure to bring lots of pocket change with you as there’s always a myriad of games and activities to take part in and homemade cakes to stockpile.”

To find out what else is going on in Burgess Hill visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk.