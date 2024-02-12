Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council said this totalled £14,880 in Minor Grants, £4,170 in Major Grants and £9,560 in Green Grants.

The town council said these grants supported a wide range of projects, including £500 each to: Time4children towards 1:1 emotional listening support sessions; St Peter and St James for their Clinical Nurse Specialist Service and Home-Start CHAMS towards their work supporting local families.

To apply visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups or contact [email protected].

From left: Councillor Matthew Goldsmith, chairman of the Grants Panel and Peter Hornsby, community centre manager at The Kings Weald Community Centre. Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

Councillor Matthew Goldsmith, chairman of the Grants Panel, said: “Burgess Hill Town Council is proud to support voluntary organisations, that provide invaluable services and community help to local residents, with grants.”

Burgess Hill Marching Youth received a minor grant for ongoing running costs and a major grant towards new equipment. Chairman Clair Stacey said: “The band has been able to buy 30 new music stands to replace the old and worn-out ones. As well as that, the band received funds towards rent to pay for their much-loved rehearsal venue, London Meed Primary School. We are extremely grateful for the support, which benefits many young musicians in the local area.”

4Sight Vision Support got £500. A spokesperson said: “This support enabled us to provide direct support for 49 clients between August and November. Including delivering: Low Vision Assessments, support for young people in accessing their education, Technology advice and support with benefits and concessions, and lots more.”

From left: BHTC Grants Administration Officer, chairman of the Grants Panel councillor Matthew Goldsmith, chairman of Burgess Hill Flower Club Judith Alexander and treasurer of Burgess Hill Flower Club Maureen Pierce. Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

Peter Hornsby, The Kings Weald Community Centre manager (run by Age UK) visited the Help Point recently for a cheque presentation with councillor Matthew Goldsmith.

Speaking about their £1,000 grant towards a new oven, an Age UK spokesperson said: “BHTC have helped fund a new cooker for our centre (Kings Weald Community Centre) giving us the ability to be able to open another Lunch Club during the week on top of our existing Friday Lunch Club.”

Mathew Goldsmith attended the AGM of the Burgess Hill Flower Club on Wednesday, February 7. The club were handed a cheque for £1000 towards running costs.