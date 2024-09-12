Green Councillors from Lewes have expressed their dismay at the news that the former bus station in Eastgate Street is to be demolished.

Controversial plans for a new residential and commercial development in Lewes were given the go-ahead on Thursday, September 12.

South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) said members of its Planning Committee voted to approve The Generator Group’s plans to knock down the bus station and build 35 homes.

Lewes Green Councillors Adrian Ross, Wendy Maples, Matthew Bird, Imogen Makepeace (Mayor of Lewes) and Johnny Denis at Lewes Bus Station

Green County Councillor Wendy Maples said: “This is the third time The Generator Group has put forward an application for housing on this site. And now they finally have their way. The National Park has missed a golden opportunity to reject this over-development and to support the Bus Station. Instead it has voted in favour of a dangerous bus interchange alternative on either side of a busy road outside of the town centre. It is a desperately sad day for the future of Lewes.”

Lewes Town Council also objected to the proposals and organised a bus to help people travel to the meeting in Midhurst.

Green Town Councillor Adrian Ross, said: “The story of how we are having to fight to keep our Bus Station in the heart of the largest town in any National Park in England is a catalogue of failings; from the government privatising bus services to the newly private services selling off the land, to the National Park failing to have policy in place to protect the bus station and to East Sussex County Council failing to plan for a real alternative or secure the existing site as part of its Local Transport Plan. We have been let down throughout and we have been let down again.”

County Councillor Johnny Denis said: “We have been calling for the much supported Bus Station to be brought back in public use and for East Sussex County Council to put it at the forefront of local transport plans. Instead, they have enabled a developer to do the wrong thing for Lewes.”

Green Town Councillor Matthew Bird said: “This is more than disappointing. It’s clear being part of the Park doesn’t benefit the County Town – and that the Park doesn’t value Lewes. Perhaps it’s time for Lewes to leave the Park.”