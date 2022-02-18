Business centre plan for Stone Cross development site must be decided again

On Thursday (February 24), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is set to again consider proposals to convert a number of agricultural buildings at Sharnfold Farm to create a new business centre.

The application was previously considered by the committee last June, when it was approved despite some strong opposition from local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day after the meeting, however, two of the buildings set for conversion were named as Grade II listed properties by Historic England.

Plans for business centre at Sharnfold Farm

This listing has led to a number of minor alterations to the proposals, which means the application needs to be considered afresh. However, officers say these proposals are still acceptable and are recommending approval.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The submissions detail how the proposed conversion works to the listed buildings and the modern agricultural building in their setting, respond to acknowledged architectural and historic qualities of these heritage assets.

“The proposals have been designed to enable the sympathetic conversion and re-purposing of these buildings, better revealing and utilising them and including improvements to the condition and appearance of the wider site.

“The consideration and assessment of the effect of the proposed development upon the listed buildings and their setting at Sharnfold Farm does not change the officer recommendation for approval.

“The proposed development would result in less than substantial harm to the barn and cartshed that is outweighed by the public benefits of the proposed development.”

The pre-listing proposals saw 134 objections raised by local residents. A further 34 objections have been submitted since the scheme was originally considered, although the report notes that all but one of these come from previous objectors.

The objections cover a wide range of concerns, including damage to the now listed buildings, impact on local traffic and the loss of the current use of Sharnfold Farm.

Objections have also been raised by Westham Parish Council on similar grounds.

The two newly listed buildings are a cart shed and a threshing barn, both built sometime in the late 18th to early 19th century. Both have been listed because of their architectural and historical value as examples of agricultural buildings built “during the important English farming period of 1750 to 1880,

The proposals involve the conversion of these two buildings into a creative arts centre and office building, respectively. The cart shed is also to be extended as part of the proposals.

The most significant change to the previous design is the omission of two proposed openings in the rear wall of the cattle shelter.

A more modern building is to be part removed, with its remaining structure redesigned.

Connected plans to build housing nearby had also been considered by the committee at the meeting in June last year.

These proposals were refused twice, firstly at the meeting in June then again at a second hearing in November (called as a result of the listing).

Both proposals are understood to form part of a larger plan for the site, for which developers sought a screening opinion in 2020.