Two new Cabinet members have been appointed at Crawley Borough Council. Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, has filled two of the vacancies on the Cabinet.

The changes are:

• Councillor Ian Irvine becomes Cabinet member for Housing

• Councillor Yasmin Khan becomes Cabinet member for Public Protection.

Councillor Yasmin Khan

Further changes to the Cabinet will be announced at the Annual Council meeting on 26 May. Councillor Jones said: “I am pleased that Councillor Ian Irvine has agreed to become the Cabinet member for Housing once again. He has a wealth of experience in this important role looking after our tenants and those in housing need as well as continuing this council’s extremely impressive record of providing council housing for those on our local waiting lists.

“Public protection will always be a major priority for this council under my leadership and there has undoubtedly been an increase recently in public concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

“By creating a portfolio specifically focused on public protection, in appointing Councillor Yasmin Khan as the first Cabinet Member, I believe she will help deliver this important council priority even more successfully, as well as bringing a new perspective to the Sussex Police and Crime Panel from her own background and experiences.

“I will be tasking the new Cabinet Member with creating more frequent liaison with our District Command in Sussex Police and refreshing the work of the Safer Crawley Partnership and the initiatives the council are involved with.”

Councillor Ian Irvine