Cafe and B&B approved at former Lloyds TSB bank site in East Wittering

A planning application has been approved with an S106 agreement to demolish the former Lloyds TSB bank building in Shore Road and replace it with a band new three-story building.

Under the proposals the building will contain a cafe on the ground floor and eight en-suite rooms at the first and second floors for the purposes of tourist accommodation forming a B&B surf lodge.

The application explained: “The new building would occupy a similar central position to the existing, although it would have a larger footprint, as it is proposed to extend further backwards into site and would introduce an additional storey. “The objective of the proposals is to deliver a comprehensive scheme that would regenerate this underused village centre site.

“The proposals seek a café use at ground floor level and tourist accommodation in the form of en-suite rooms, for individuals or small groups accommodated in bunk rooms.

“A shuttle minibus is proposed as part of the business plan to collect guests staying within the accommodation from the main train station in Chichester. Car parking permits will also be available for the public car park on Marine Drive West.”

The plans, however, were met with objections from the general public.

Mr Kevin Sloane from Chichester said: “The proposed mass, scale and bulk of the building is, in my view, too large at the front of the building.

“Where are the staff, guests and Cafe visitors expected to park? There is insufficient provision for parking for the likely quantity of staff and visitors.

“Is another Cafe really viable or necessary in the heart of East Wittering?”

The plans were not objected to by East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council but did have concerns about the potential noise.

The council said: “We are concerned about noise from the café and outside decking area causing disturbance to the adjoining residential properties and flats, so strict conditions should be applied limiting its hours of operation to no later than 9pm at night.”

