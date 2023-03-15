A cafe’s bid to secure an alcohol licence is set to be decided.

On Monday, a Lewes District Council licensing panel is expected to consider an application seeking permission to sell alcohol from the Salts Cafe in Seaford.

The application has been submitted by Nicolau Papanicolaou, a district councillor and owner of the Papachinos cafe chain.

The application has proven to be controversial among local residents, with the council having received 25 letters of objection and a petition of opposition signed by 68 people.

Salts Recreation Ground (Google Maps Streetview)

For the most part, objectors’ concerns revolve around alcohol being sold within the Salts Recreation Grounds. They argue this could result in public nuisance, disorderly conduct, a danger to public safety and — given the presence of a nearby playground — harm to children.

These concerns are not shared by either Sussex Police or the council’s own environmental health team, which have not opposed the plans as long as ‘appropriate’ conditions are in place.

If approved in full, the licence would give the cafe the ability to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm, seven days a week. The cafe says it does not intend to extend its usual opening hours to make full use of this licence, but wants to have the option as part of plans to hire out the venue for events.

While the cafe is operated by Papachinos, the building itself is owned by Seaford Town Council and, as the business’ landlord, it would have to give its consent to any alcohol sales.

