On Monday (March 13), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is expected to consider a petition calling for improved pedestrian access in the area around The Dell Park in South Coast Road.
The petition, submitted by Labour councillors Christine Robinson and Chris Collier, argues the existing pedestrian crossings in the area are ‘inadequate’ and calls on the council to identify where new crossings could be installed.
While a final decision will fall to Cllr Dowling, officers are recommending that such crossings are not currently ‘a priority’ for the county council, given its limited budget for road infrastructure.
In making this recommendation, officers say the council has recently looked into two other requests for improvements in the nearby area. These were proposals for a new pedestrian crossing in Sutton Avenue and, separately, for a new crossing on the A259, between the roundabout junction with Sutton Avenue and Roderick Avenue.
Neither scheme, officers said, met the benchmark scores required to be taken forward at this time.
However, officers say a scheme could be brought forward through the council’s community match scheme.
Officers said: “It is recommended that the Petitioners be advised that the provision of formal pedestrian crossings in the vicinity of the roundabout at the A259 junction with Sutton Road, Peacehaven, is not a priority for the County Council at the present time. However, appropriate improvements could be considered should an alternative source of funding become available.”