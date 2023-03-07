Calls for safer pedestrian crossings in Peacehaven are set to go in front of a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday (March 13), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is expected to consider a petition calling for improved pedestrian access in the area around The Dell Park in South Coast Road.

The petition, submitted by Labour councillors Christine Robinson and Chris Collier, argues the existing pedestrian crossings in the area are ‘inadequate’ and calls on the council to identify where new crossings could be installed.

While a final decision will fall to Cllr Dowling, officers are recommending that such crossings are not currently ‘a priority’ for the county council, given its limited budget for road infrastructure.

Proposed crossing point

In making this recommendation, officers say the council has recently looked into two other requests for improvements in the nearby area. These were proposals for a new pedestrian crossing in Sutton Avenue and, separately, for a new crossing on the A259, between the roundabout junction with Sutton Avenue and Roderick Avenue.

Neither scheme, officers said, met the benchmark scores required to be taken forward at this time.

However, officers say a scheme could be brought forward through the council’s community match scheme.