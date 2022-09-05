Calls for Angmering lane to be made 'no through road'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, calling for Dappers Lane to be made a No Through Road, is expected to be presented to West Sussex County Council later this month.

The lane runs from Water Lane in the south to Arundel Road in the north – a junction which only buses are allowed to use, though campaigners say other drivers have simply ignored the ‘no entry’ signs.

Diana Hannant, co-leader of the Save Dappers Lane campaign, said: “Dappers Lane is a beautiful country lane; it has long been used by local people walking, running or cycling into the [South Downs] National Park.

“But it is becoming increasingly dangerous due to cars either travelling too fast or completely ignoring the ‘no entry’ sign at the north end.

“Many locals have stopped walking up there with children because they fear for their safety.

“This is why we started the petition and we have been delighted with the level of support.”

Some 773 people have signed the petition so far.

Many complained about an increase in traffic along the lane, with particular concerns raised about cars, vans and lorries coming from the ‘wrong’ direction.

One woman wrote: “[I’ve] only lived in Angmering a few months but have found many people using the top of the lane in the wrong direction.

“Last time a van came towards us and didn’t stop just drove up on the pavement – this is very dangerous.”

Another wrote: “Dappers Lane is a beautiful, small lane which is a haven for many species of protected and endangered wildlife.

“It should be made a No Through Road to protect the integrity of the ancient woodland.”

Others were concerned about the impact of development on both the lane and the wider village.

One wrote: “Dappers Lane provides habitat for a lot of wildlife.

“I have seen foxes, badgers and hedgehogs. These need to be protected and are more important than profit for corporate property developers.”