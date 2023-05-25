A senior county councillor has turned down calls for a new one-way road system in Hailsham.

On Monday (May 22), Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition calling for Garfield Road to be made into a one-way road.

The petition also called on the council to reduce the road’s speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

However, county council officers said such works would not be “a priority” for the authority, as it was not considered to have a great enough impact when compared to other works the council may undertake.

Garfield Road, Hailsham

But officers said such a scheme could be brought forward through a community match funding bid. Such a bid would first require a feasibility study (at a cost of £500), as well as an organisation willing to pay for half of the costs.

Cllr Dowling said: “I would very much urge you to look into asking if Hailsham [Town Council] would support you in at least undertaking the feasibility study. Once you’ve done the feasibility study, you then know what needs to be done to take it further.

“I understand your disappointment, but I also understand the reasons why and I will be going with the officers’ recommendation. We get thousands of requests every year from residents. They are all assessed and there is a limited budget.”

Both lead petitioner Dan Page and ward councillor Steve Murphy (Lib Dem) said they were “disappointed” with the decision.