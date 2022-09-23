Calls for open investigation into Bexhill sewage spill

On Wednesday (September 21), Rother District Council debated a motion from councillors Richard Thomas (Lib Dem) and Polly Gray (Green), which called on Southern Water to make public an investigation into the causes of the equipment failures at the Galley Hill pumping station in August.

Through the motion, the council also called on the water company to provide for compensation and commit to preventing any new incidents by 2027.

Cllr Thomas said: “It is important that we show as a council that we support the concerns of our residents and are determined this serious issue be promptly and properly addressed.”

The motion was also supported by council leader Doug Oliver, who said: “This has been very seriously damaging our reputation. It is national news. As a result of that I know our chief executive is meeting with some more senior individuals from Southern Water this Friday.

“The whole matter of those points raised [in the motion] will be covered off and I’m sure will be reported back to members.”

In a statement issued ahead of the meeting, a spokesman for Southern Water said: “Following the incident at our Galley Hill pumping station, Dr Toby Willison, our Director of Quality and Environment, committed to a compensation package.

“We are in close discussion with all relevant stakeholders – including the council – on what this should be and how it could be structured. We are clear that no pollution incident is acceptable to our customers or to us.

“Storm releases, permitted by the Environment Agency, are a necessary safety valve to protect homes schools and hospitals from flooding and are a key part of how the system was designed to operate.