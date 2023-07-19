Calls for East Sussex County Council to look at the way it sets speed limits have been voted down by members.

The motion, from Green Party councillors Johnny Denis and Georgia Taylor, called on the council to review a policy known as PS05/02, which covers how local speed limits are set. Notably, the policy has previously been part of the council’s justification not to support the adoption of a ‘default’ 20mph speed limit supported by Greens.

In their motion, the councillors argued that the council’s current policy does not appear to reflect government guidance, as, in their view, it puts too much emphasis on financial cost and the ability of speed limits to be self-enforcing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This argument was reinforced by Cllr Denis during the full council debate. He said: “The national guidance sets out how local traffic authorities are responsible for determining the speed limits on the local road network.

National Speed Limit sign (Sussex World)

“It talks about safe distribution of speed and the key factors to be taken into account can be things such as: history of collisions, road geometry, engineering, road function, composition of road users, including existing and potential levels of vulnerable road users [as well as] existing traffic speed and road environment.

“But it also [says] the impact on community and environmental outcomes should also be considered. I fear actually that this is where our policy is not particularly up to scratch.”

In full, the motion called on the council to commit to carrying out “a full audit of speed limit assessments completed in the last two years” to test its compliance with national guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also called on the council to update the policy to make “resident experience, quality of life and fear of speeds” explicit criteria for setting speed limits within the county.

While these calls were ultimately rejected, there was some discussion among members about looking at the policy through the council’s Place Scrutiny Committee. This suggestion achieved some cross-party support.

As is the council’s usual practice, motions are first considered by the cabinet member whose portfolio covers the topic of debate. In this case it was Cllr Claire Dowling, cabinet member for transport and environment, who considered the motion at a meeting last month.

Officers told Cllr Dowling that the existing policy was considered to be fully compliant with the latest government guidance and best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also keen to stress that the policy is not the sole factor at play when the council makes decisions about speed limits. As part of this, officers said the policy was more about setting out how effective speed limits are achieved, rather than deciding where they will be implemented.

Cllr Dowling shared the officers’ view and had recommended rejection of the motion.

Speaking at the full council meeting, Cllr Dowling said: “This notice of motion was so clear; it wanted us to review PS05/02, it wanted us to demonstrate that PS05/02 is in line with the circular 01/13, so here I go.