Calls for safer pedestrian crossings in Peacehaven have been turned down by a senior county councillor.

On Monday (March 13), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition calling for improved pedestrian access in the area around The Dell Park in South Coast Road.

The petition, put forward by a group of Labour councillors from Peacehaven, argued the existing pedestrian crossings in the area are ‘inadequate’ and called on the council to identify where new crossings could be installed.

Cllr Dowling turned down these calls, sharing a view put forward by officers that the crossings would not be ‘a priority’ given the council’s limited resources.

South Coast Road, Peacehaven

In making this recommendation, officers said the council had recently looked into other requests for improvements in the nearby area, which had not met the benchmark scores required to be taken forward.

This advice had seen criticism from Ciarron Clarkson, Labour Lewes district councillor for Peacehaven West. Speaking at the meeting, he said: “There is a perception that the conurbations of Telscombe and Peacehaven are seen as nothing more than a drive through by councillors at East Sussex. Two inconsequential towns on the main road between more important parts of the county.

“Over a number of years this has led to road works along the A259 in Telscombe and Peacehaven that increase capacity, flow and speed at junctions with no thought to residents, pedestrians or cyclists.

Similar criticism was offered by Labour county councillor Chris Collier, who said residents felt the decision was ‘financial’.

Cllr Dowling said: “As you are well aware we have very strict criteria. [Officers] get thousands of requests every year, which you as a county councillor are well aware. They all have to be assessed and [this proposal] did not meet the benchmark score.”

While not supported, officers had noted that new crossing could be brought forward through the county council’s community match scheme. This would require a local community organisation — with the report naming Peacehaven Parish Council — to provide match funding for the road improvements.