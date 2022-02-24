Calls to free up more funding for Eastbourne bandstand repairs rejected

On Wednesday (February 23), Eastbourne Borough Council signed off its annual budget for the upcoming year 2022/23 financial year, including a council tax increase of 1.99 per cent.

The most controversial element of the budget surrounded what money is to be made available to carry out repairs and refurbishment works at the town’s iconic bandstand.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-115625008

The Liberal Democrat budget had set aside £750,000 for the project, but the Conservatives opposition argued this was not enough and put forward an amendment to increase this budget to £3m — the figure previously earmarked for the ‘most urgent repairs’.

Conservative leader Robert Smart said: “Although no proper explanation has been given as to why the £3m has been reduced to a mere £750,000, we may assume it is due to the precarious financial position of the council.

“But even that limited work will result in the bandstand being closed this summer just as we are ready to open up after covid restrictions, with freedom day around the corner.

“I have spoken to officers recently including today. Hot off the press, they are now assessing the results of a new report in order to assess how works to the bandstand can be phased in order to reduce further closures to the bandstand.

“They accept that more work could be undertaken while the bandstand is closed for the next year. Why on earth is this being done at this late stage? Why couldn’t it have all been sorted during the past two years if not before?”

Cllr Smart went on to say the works could have been carried out during the lockdown when the venue was forced to close and criticised Liberal Democrats for not acting sooner, describing the situation as ‘a story of neglect, incompetence and excuses’.

He added: “My very modest amendment does not in itself commit to expenditure, but at least allows officers to spend more than a mere £750,000 if they conclude — as they have — that more work could be undertaken over the next year while the bandstand is shut, ready for a longer and larger opening in 2023.

“I say this to my fellow councillors. We have had some good debates in terms of working together and sometimes it is a two-way street. My motion is not a big expenditure, it is not about defending the past.

“I hope you might have the humility and courage to change your mind for the good of Eastbourne and be prepared to consider the arguments I have put forward and potentially ignore any party whip.”

Similar arguments were made by other Conservative councillors, who said there was enough flexibility in the current capital strategy to cover the works.

They also criticised the Liberal Democrats past financial management, in particular in allowing the council’s reserves to be depleted.

There was also criticism for Liberal Democrats not giving enough recognition to the government grants it had received. This did not go down well with Liberal Democrats, however, who argued the grants were insufficient compared to funding received pre-austerity.

There was also criticism of the amendment, with Lib Dems arguing that it was ‘uncosted’ and ‘reckless’ as it would mean spending before details of the Environment Agency’s upcoming seafront flood defence project.

Some Lib Dems even argued that the amendment would be ‘unlawful’ as it would require borrowing against the terms of the capitalisation agreement with government.

Cabinet member for finance Steve Holt argued it would have been reckless to fund the works during lockdown and reiterated his previous position that the council should wait for details of the Environment Agency works.

He said: “There are a number of reasons. Let’s not forget we didn’t know how long covid would last. We didn’t know what restrictions there would be and we had lukewarm commitments from national government on financial support.

“Borrowing money for work that hadn’t yet been undertaken would have been reckless and we knew the constraints of our own finances. Borrowing funding would now be reckless when we don’t know what works there will be until the Environment Agency reports back.”

He added: “We have to present a balanced budget tonight. This year has been made even more complicated by the challenges set forth by the capitalisation agreement and indeed the assurance review.

“An amendment as wonderfully worded as Cllr Smart’s — which has not been fully costed, which has not had due process or consultation — is not a proper amendment.

“For somebody who is so critical of the level of detail and the detail we provide sometimes, your amendment is frankly very light on this.

“This isn’t about changing some words on a motion tonight, this is about ensuring the council’s financial stability for the long term to ensure our recovery.”

The budget proposals do not include any new planned savings, however around £3.3m of the £6m savings approved in June last year (known as the recovery and reset programme) are set to come into effect in 2022/23.

The full savings programme, some of which has already come into effect, includes: reduced level of maintenance in the town’s parks and seafront; an increase to the cost of garden waste collections; less frequent street cleansing; and shorter opening hours for public toilets

The planned savings also include plans to make use of a tax mechanism known as the ‘cultural exemption’. This would allow the council to make its ticket sales exempt from VAT and would be expected to save something in the region of £500,000 in 2022/23.