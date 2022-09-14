Calls to rescind planning permission for councillor's new-build home near Sedlescombe

On Wednesday (September 21), Rother councillors are set to debate a motion calling on members to overturn a decision to approve the construction of a two-bedroom dwelling on land at Beech Farm, off of Hawkhurst Road near Sedlescombe.

The motion is supported by a number of parish councils, who have raised concerns about the decision.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed dwelling, which was approved by the council’s planning committee in July, had been put forward by Cllr Jonathan Vine-Hall, who is both chair of the planning committee and the council’s cabinet member for strategic planning. He was not acting as chairman during discussion of the item.

Cllr Jonathan Vine-Hall's proposed new home

Described as a ‘carbon-negative live/work space’, the dwelling is set to be of a modular kit-built design with energy efficiency measures to include a photovoltaic roof. Representatives of Cllr Vine-Hall had argued these features meant the scheme qualified for an ‘exceptional design’ exemption against planning policies restricting new-builds in open countryside.

This view was not shared by council planning officers, however, who concluded the scheme had not met the ‘high-bar’ set for such an exemption. Moreover, officers also had concerns about the impact of the development on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the sustainability of its location. As such, they had recommended refusal.

In a report to the committee at the time, a Rother planning officer said: “Whilst the carbon negative design could be considered outstanding in isolation, compliance … is rightly a very high bar to reach as it should not be able to be achieved often. The modular build comprising of a standard kit-of-parts could be replicated on many other sites across the AONB countryside.

“The design is not considered to be bespoke architecture, very specific to place, and thus is not exceptional design quality.”

While some committee members (including Cllr Barnes) shared the officers’ view, the committee as a whole disagreed, concluding that it was of an ‘exceptional design’ and should be approved. This decision was passed on a majority verdict.

In her motion, Cllr Barnes argues the requirements of this exemption had been misinterpreted by the committee.

The decision has not marked the end of the debate, however. In addition to Cllr Barnes’ motion, concerns have been raised by a host of Rother’s parish councils.

The parish councils argue the decision could open the door to other similar schemes being approved. Concerns have also been raised around the way the July planning meeting had been conducted.

So far, official concerns have been raised by the parish councils for Burwash, Dallington, Mountfield, and Ticehurst. Brede and Ewhurst Parish Council had been due to discuss the scheme this week, but the meetings have been postponed in light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Etchingham Parish Council is also due to discuss the scheme at a meeting on Thursday (September 15).