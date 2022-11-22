A campaign group which successfully fought off drilling between Wisborough Green and Kirdford is celebrating a decade since its formation.

As the first village in England to keep drilling for fossil fuels at bay in 2014, the constituted group of Keep Kirdford and Wisborough Green is marking its tenth birthday and has speaker Geoff Barnard from the South East Climate Alliance, talking about Climate Change at its AGM on Friday December 2.

The meeting is being held in the Village Hall, School Lane, Wisborough Green. It starts at 6.30 with a short business meeting followed by drinks and nibbles. The talk starts at 7pm. All are welcome.

Energy firm Celtique was denied permission to explore for oil and gas at the site by West Sussex County Council back in 2014.

Demonstration from 2014

