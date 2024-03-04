Candidate MP applauds new Lib Dem-led District Council’s agreed budget for Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This has involved making some tough choices about how to balance the budget to meet its priorities and avoid the pitfalls that have hit other local councils around the country.

You may have heard about some local councils in other parts of the country, going bankrupt and/or struggling to pay their debts. That’s because central government has cut local council funding by 40% in the last 5 years. This Conservative government’s inflationary policies have increased all services costs and left less money to pay for them - even though there is unprecedented demand for those services, especially in Chichester.

Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader of Chichester District Council presented a compelling rationale for balancing delivery of short-term and statutory service obligations - like providing emergency accommodation for increasing numbers of homeless people - alongside the funding of long term environmental initiatives, community support projects and economic development programmes in the City as well as in other parts of the District.

Adrian Moss (Leader) and Jonathan Brown (Deputy Leader) of Chichester District Council

Jonathan said: "The new Lib Dem Council’s overarching objective is to promote healthy and vibrant communities in all parts of the District. We want Chichester to be somewhere that people of all ages want to live, work, and play in - and we want to attract visitors to come and enjoy the many advantages that Chichester has.

“Every penny we have will be working hard for everyone, right across Chichester District. We have ensured that today’s budget is: 1. Focussed on our community 2. Drives economic growth 3. Protects our local environment – and importantly 4. Provides a strong fiscal platform for future years’ budgets.£

Jess said: "Getting a balanced budget in place to reflect Lib Dem policies and commitments to Chichester voters is a great result! Taking over after 24 years of the Council being run by the Conservatives meant that quite a few spending habits have been shaken up by the Lib Dems. The funding constraints for the new team have been especially challenging; but ultimately the team’s professional experience and skills in financial management have really made a difference.

