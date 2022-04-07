Candidates for May’s Adur District Council election announced

The Adur District Council election will take place on Thursday May 5 – in just over four weeks’ time – and the candidates vying for 14 different seats have now been announced.
Councillors are elected for four year terms at ADC.
Elections are held every two years – except when the WSCC election takes place – and half of the council is elected at each election.
The Conservatives currently have 19 seats, Labour has seven, independents hold two, and the Green Party has one.
A list of candidates standing for election in Adur’s 14 wards can be found below.
If you are unsure which ward you live in, you can check the council website here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/street-search/#postcode
Residents must also register to vote before April 14.
The candidates:
Buckingham
Emma Susannah Evans (The Conservative Party)
Nico Alexander Kearns (Liberal Democrats)
Joseph James O’Halloran (Labour Party)
Churchill
Sylvia Margaret Knight (Labour Party)
Helen Mears (Green Party)
Steve Neocleous (The Conservative Party)
Cokeham
Richard Aulton (Labour Party)
Tony Bellasis (The Conservative Party)
Lynn Marie Finnigan (Green Party)
Eastbrook
Jill Lennon (The Conservative Party)
Carol Joy O’Neal (Labour Party)
Hillside
Rebecca Allinson (Labour Party)
Neil Leslie Parkin (The Conservative Party)
Manor
Carol Ann Albury (The Conservative Party)
Maggie Rumble (Green Party)
Nigel Sweet (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Marine
Pam Alden (Labour Party)
Victoria Louise Benson (Green Party)
Julia Louise Watts (Independent)
Mash Barn
Lee Cowen (Labour Party)
Carina Rosalind Livingstone (Green Party)
Doris Martin (Liberal Democrat)
Mike Mendoza (The Conservative Party)
Peverel
Stephen Garrard (Labour Party)
Leslie Christine Groves-Williams (Green Party)
Paul Simon Mansfield (The Conservative Party)
Southlands
Tania Maria Edwards (The Conservative Party)
Dan Flower (Labour Party)
Ian Anthony Jones (Liberal Democrat)
Anne Younger (Green Party)
Southwick Green
David Peter Batchelor (Liberal Democrats)
Jude Harvey (Labour Party)
Peter Leslie Riley (Green Party)
Leila Yasmin Williams (The Conservative Party)
St. Mary’s
Catherine Arnold (Labour Party)
Brian Kenneth Coomber (The Conservative Party)
Jane Frances Mott (Green Party)
St. Nicolas
Julian Mark Shinn (Green Party)
Bob Towner (The Conservative Party)
Widewater
Patrick George Ginnelly (Green Party)
Adrienne Lowe (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Andy McGregor (The Conservative Party)