Candidates for May’s Adur District Council election announced

The Adur District Council election will take place on Thursday May 5 – in just over four weeks’ time – and the candidates vying for 14 different seats have now been announced.

Councillors are elected for four year terms at ADC.

Elections are held every two years – except when the WSCC election takes place – and half of the council is elected at each election.

14 Adur seats will be up for grabs next month

The Conservatives currently have 19 seats, Labour has seven, independents hold two, and the Green Party has one.

A list of candidates standing for election in Adur’s 14 wards can be found below.

If you are unsure which ward you live in, you can check the council website here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/street-search/#postcode

Residents must also register to vote before April 14.

The candidates:

Buckingham

Emma Susannah Evans (The Conservative Party)

Nico Alexander Kearns (Liberal Democrats)

Joseph James O’Halloran (Labour Party)

Churchill

Sylvia Margaret Knight (Labour Party)

Helen Mears (Green Party)

Steve Neocleous (The Conservative Party)

Cokeham

Richard Aulton (Labour Party)

Tony Bellasis (The Conservative Party)

Lynn Marie Finnigan (Green Party)

Eastbrook

Jill Lennon (The Conservative Party)

Carol Joy O’Neal (Labour Party)

Hillside

Rebecca Allinson (Labour Party)

Neil Leslie Parkin (The Conservative Party)

Manor

Carol Ann Albury (The Conservative Party)

Maggie Rumble (Green Party)

Nigel Sweet (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Marine

Pam Alden (Labour Party)

Victoria Louise Benson (Green Party)

Julia Louise Watts (Independent)

Mash Barn

Lee Cowen (Labour Party)

Carina Rosalind Livingstone (Green Party)

Doris Martin (Liberal Democrat)

Mike Mendoza (The Conservative Party)

Peverel

Stephen Garrard (Labour Party)

Leslie Christine Groves-Williams (Green Party)

Paul Simon Mansfield (The Conservative Party)

Southlands

Tania Maria Edwards (The Conservative Party)

Dan Flower (Labour Party)

Ian Anthony Jones (Liberal Democrat)

Anne Younger (Green Party)

Southwick Green

David Peter Batchelor (Liberal Democrats)

Jude Harvey (Labour Party)

Peter Leslie Riley (Green Party)

Leila Yasmin Williams (The Conservative Party)

St. Mary’s

Catherine Arnold (Labour Party)

Brian Kenneth Coomber (The Conservative Party)

Jane Frances Mott (Green Party)

St. Nicolas

Julian Mark Shinn (Green Party)

Bob Towner (The Conservative Party)

Widewater

Patrick George Ginnelly (Green Party)

Adrienne Lowe (Labour and Co-operative Party)