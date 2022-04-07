Candidates for May’s Worthing Borough Council election announced

The Worthing Borough Council election will take place on Thursday May 5 – in just over four weeks’ time – and the candidates vying for 14 different seats have now been announced.

This year, control of the council is at stake as the ruling Conservative administration and the Labour group have 17 seats each.

The Lib Dems currently hold two seats and one councillor is sitting as an independent.

14 Worthing seats will be up for grabs next month

Councillors are elected for four year terms and elections are held every year – except when there is a West Sussex County Council election.

This means a third of the council (or as close to this number as possible) is chosen at each election.

This year, 14 of the council’s 37 seats will be filled and a list of the candidates standing for election across 13 wards can be found below.

If you are unsure which ward you live in, you can check the council website here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/street-search/#postcode and residents must also register to vote before April 14.

The candidates:

Broadwater

John Christopher Apsey (Liberal Democrats)

Richard Denham Battson (Green Party)

Margaret Ann Howard (Labour Party)

Paisley Grace Thomson (The Conservative Party)

Castle (2 vacancies)

Ibsha Ahmed Choudhury (Labour Party)

Robin Thurston Rogers (Liberal Democrats)

Habib Shashaty (The Conservative Party)

Christopher Smith (Green Party)

Samuel Theodoridi (Labour Party)

Nicky Waight (The Conservative Party)

Nick Wiltshire (Liberal Democrats)

Central

Christine Beryl Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Jim Deen (Labour Party)

Josh Harris (The Conservative Party)

Jo Paul (Green Party)

Christopher Woodward (Freedom Alliance. Stop the Great Reset)

Durrington

Charles James (The Conservative Party)

Graham James McKnight (Labour Party)

Emma Kate Norton (Liberal Democrats)

Gaisford

Stephen Wardle Carleysmith (Green Party)

Michael Donin (Liberal Democrats)

Dale Richard Overton (Labour Party)

Bryan William Turner (The Conservative Party)

Goring

Kevin Jenkins (The Conservative Party)

Sonya Lynne Mallin (Green Party)

Bruce Graham Taylor (Labour Party)

Heene

Syed Shamim Ahmed (The Conservative Party)

Ian Arthur Davey (Green Party)

Richard Edward Mulholland (Labour Party)

Marine

Edward James Crouch (The Conservative Party)

Julie Dawe (Green Party)

Andy Whight (Labour Party)

Northbrook

Mike Barrett (Labour Party)

Sean Anthony McDonald (The Conservative Party)

Keith Derick Riley Sunderland (Liberal Democrats)

Offington

Helen Leonie Abrahams (Labour Party)

Nigel James Morgan (The Conservative Party)

Steve Rhodes (Green Party)

Salvington

Melanie Emma Ling (Green Party)

Heather Mercer (The Conservative Party)

Lysanne Charlotte Skinner (Labour Party)

Selden

Keith Raymond Bickers (The Conservative Party)

Dan Hermitage (Labour Party)

Yvonne Edith Leonard (Liberal Democrats)

Clare Ann Marshall (Green Party)

Tarring

Karen Elizabeth Brooks (Green Party)

Rita Valerie Gladys Garner (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Iona Harte (Liberal Democrats)