Candidates for upcoming Adur District Council by-election announced

A final list of candidates for an upcoming Adur District Council by-election has been announced.

The seat left vacant by former Labour councillor Nigel Jenner, who passed away in early April this year, will be up for election on June 19.

Mr Jenner was elected as an Adur District councillor for Buckingham ward in the May (4?) 2024 local elections, which saw Labour take control of the council for the first time – taking over from the Conservatives.

Partner of the late former councillor Kate Davis, announced she would be running for Labour in the seat earlier this month.

The candidates running on June 19 are:

David Bamber, Britain First

Kate Davis, Labour Party

Ian Jones, Liberal Democrats

Mike Mendoza, Reform UK

Leila Williams, Conservative Party

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on the 19th, and voters will be required to present voter ID in order to cast their ballot.

Local elections on May 2 2025, were cancelled throughout Sussex due to the government’s devolution plans, with only a handful of by-elections taking place instead.

The Liberal Democrats defended two seats on Eastbourne Borough Council and two on Chichester District Council, while Labour held a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Another by-election held in Arun District Council’s Marine ward on April 24, following the passing of former independent councillor Jim Brooks, saw Reform UK candidate Giuliano Pinnelli win the seat, securing Reform’s second seat on the council.

National results saw Reform UK win the most seats across the country with 677 out of just over 1600 seats being contested and gaining control of 10 out of 23 councils contested, with Conservatives and Labour seeing heavy losses, losing 674 and 187 seats respectively.