Caravan and motorhome club plans near Chichester approved

Plans to use land in Westhampnett as a certified Caravan & Motorhome Club site have been approved by Chichester District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:14 pm

The application, for the Lanburn Connemaras stud, in Madgwick Lane, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 15).

It will allow up to five caravans, motor homes or trailer tents to pitch up at the site at any one time.

Concerns were raised by the parish council about the lack of footpaths along Madgwick Lane from the entrance to the site, and the lack of public transport in the area.

The only issue raised by the committee, though, was a concern about visibility for vehicles leaving the site.

Once planning officers assured them that matter had been addressed in one of the conditions attached to the applications, they were happy to give the plans the thumbs-up.

A message on the applicant’s website said the aim was to open the site in time for the Festival of Speed.

