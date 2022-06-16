Caravan and motorhome club plans near Chichester approved

The application, for the Lanburn Connemaras stud, in Madgwick Lane, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 15).

It will allow up to five caravans, motor homes or trailer tents to pitch up at the site at any one time.

Concerns were raised by the parish council about the lack of footpaths along Madgwick Lane from the entrance to the site, and the lack of public transport in the area.

Application site

The only issue raised by the committee, though, was a concern about visibility for vehicles leaving the site.

Once planning officers assured them that matter had been addressed in one of the conditions attached to the applications, they were happy to give the plans the thumbs-up.