Plans to build a 60-bed care home in Washington have been approved at the second time of asking by Horsham District Council.

The application to demolish the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels, in Storrington Road, and replace them with the care home and eight bungalows was refused in January.

The planning committee at the time had concerns about the bulk and size of the development, water neutrality issues, and felt the application ran contrary to the area’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, following a number of tweaks and changes to the design, it was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (June 20).

Proposed layout for car home and bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels (Image: The Highwood Homes Ltd)

As well as the changes made by applicants Highwood Homes Limited and Barchester Healthcare Limited, officers advised members that water neutrality had been proved and there was no conflict with the Neighbourhood Plan.

The application was approved by 11 votes to seven with one abstention.

Several members of the public spoke at the meeting – and most were not happy with the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea that water neutrality had been achieved by ‘off-setting’ water saving measures at a care home in Henfield was described as ‘utterly ridiculous’ by one speaker.

A representative of neighbouring Milford Grange Country Park, which sits in a basin left by a quarry, said the difference in land height meant that allowing the care home would be like ‘erecting a seven-storey block of flats 30 metres from your front door’.

Others repeated concerns about road safety, disagreeing with data which reported a low level of accidents along Storrington Road.

And the chairman of Storrington & Sullington Parish Council pointed out that the Neighbourhood Plan had ruled the site unsuitable for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was even an accusation that council officers had not been impartial in their dealings with the applicants – an accusation which the chair criticised, saying their impartiality was ‘never, never in question’.

Officers concluded in their report that the’ benefits arising from the scheme outweigh any identified harm’, adding: “Your Officers therefore recommend that this application for the development of the site be approved, subject to the detailed list of planning conditions and the completion of the necessary s106 legal agreement.”