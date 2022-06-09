Caroline Ansell MP: Jubilee success, and fears over upcoming rail strikes

Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon

I went to as many as I could in the time available and everywhere I went over the weekend, people were enjoying themselves and making sure Her Majesty’s 70 years as our monarch was properly celebrated.

It was the very best of Britain shown to an audience of 1 billion across the world as the celebrations were aired from London.

But the whole country got behind it, not least our town.

Jubilee messages from our town will be sent to Buckingham Palace so the Queen can see how we appreciate her dedication to our country and Commonwealth over seven decades.

The Prime Minister won the confidence vote of Conservative MPs earlier this week in a secret ballot.

I received a number of messages from constituents ahead of that vote and I considered carefully all the points they raised before I cast my vote.

Now, the local, national and international concerns and challenges we are tackling must come to the fore and they merit all our focus and energy.

Sadly, the RMT union has announced national rail strike action for later this month.

This is most particularly concerning as the strike dates clash with Eastbourne’s tennis tournament – a flagship event in our calendar where our town hosts many, many visitors coming by train.

After two years of pandemic, lockdowns and financial hardship for many in our town who rely on hospitality and tourism this is potentially very damaging.

I fear it will impact the numbers coming to watch tennis.

I will be seeking a meeting with the RMT to ask them to reconsider striking. It is going to cost our town at a crucial time.

Rail passenger numbers have still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.