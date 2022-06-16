Caroline Ansell MP: Tennis and Armed Forces Day

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

For visitors to our town, threatened rail strikes are one dark cloud on the horizon - and I am pushing for resolution - but it is nonetheless wonderful that the tournament is back on in full force following the pandemic.

For our hospitality industry, this event is prime time and the global media coverage truly puts Eastbourne on the map.

It is a massive operation and as ever, a small army of local volunteers are an important part of its success.

This week saw the 40th anniversary of the Argentine surrender in the Falklands and so Armed Forces Day this year has an added poignancy as we remember the 255 British military personnel and three islanders who were killed during that brief but bloody 74-day conflict in 1982.

It must also be remembered that 649 Argentine personnel also died.

Armed Forces Day 2022 will be an opportunity for many young people to learn about the Falklands War.

It is real to me but I was 11 at the time of the invasion and remember.

The day will also be a chance to celebrate how our wonderful armed forces did the country so proud during the recent jubilee celebrations. They help keep us safe all over the world and we should salute them.

The threats around us are many and varied.

One such threat, rising sea levels and flooding, brought Eastbourne into focus again this week.

This risk has been understood for some time now and the Environment Agency is well into working up plans to secure our sea defences for the future.

I am working closely with them as it involves potential government funding of more than £100 million. More to come on this.

Old Town came ‘up town’ this week with visits to The House of Commons from Cavendish and Motcombe Schools.

It was great to welcome them and talk about the work of Parliament and its ways and means.