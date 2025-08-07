Casino company seeks bingo licence for former Worthing shop

A casino company has applied for a new premises licence for a former Worthing card shop, located in the main precinct shopping parade.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notice of the application from Maidstone-based Slots Trading Ltd for a bingo premises licence was published on August 7.

The application to Worthing Borough Council relates to Wilson’s Casino, the retail unit that was previously Card Factory, at 82-84 Montague Street, Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who lives sufficiently close to the premises to be likely to be affected and anyone who has business interests that might be affected may make representations in writing to the licensing authority about the application. Any representations must be made by August 26.

Slots Trading Ltd has applied to Worthing Borough Council for a bingo premises licence for the retail unit that was previously Card Factory, at 82 - 84 Montague Street, Worthing

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk

The casino company has already been granted planning permission by Worthing Borough Council to change the use of the empty shop into an arcade incorporating bingo.

The shop had been empty since June 2024, when Card Factory moved to 58 Montague Street, Worthing. The plan was to create an amusement centre with gaming machines, with the layout of the building largely unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application stated: "Bingo arcades are considered a different use to a traditional amusement arcade or an Adult Gaming Centre in its gaming offering."

In the planning statement prepared by Brown&Co JHWalter, it stated: "Arcades such as this are intrinsically town centre uses and are part of the modern day high street, so much so that they are considered a ‘main town centre use’ by the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

"These uses are similar in setting, character and function to retail uses, and are more commonly now seen in city and town centres in high street locations.

"The application is purely for the change of use of the ground floor and at this stage doesn’t propose any external changes."

Slots Trading is an established operator across the south east and details in the application state there are expected to be the equivalent of eight full-time employees.