Celebrations planned for 100 years of much-loved Worthing green space near seafront

Also timed to coincide with International Picnic Day, a community picnic is being held in Denton Gardens on Saturday June 18 between 12 and 3pm.

The green open space is a public ornamental garden with a raised terrace and decorative border that leads straight on to Worthing’s beach.

The Lady Mayoress and her consort that will be attending to unveil a commemorative stone in honour of Alderman Denton who gifted the gardens to the people of Worthing 100 years ago and cut the ribbon on a new oak pergola.

Denton Gardens

There will be a range of fun games, face painting, circus skills and musicians.

The mini golf will be open and refreshments will be available from the back hatch of the Coast Cafe.