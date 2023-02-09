The decision to scrap plans for a new Center Parcs holiday village in West Sussex has been welcomed by campaigners.

It had planned to build up to 900 lodges, a range of indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, a ‘subtropical swimming pool’, a variety of restaurants, shops and a spa on 553 acres of privately-owned woodland at Oldhouse Warren off Balcombe Road, Worth.

And the announcement has been welcomed by campaigners have opposed its environmental impact.

Steve Duke, from Protect Oldhouse Warren, said: "As a local group who opposed the Center Parcs development in Worth Forest, we are delighted that it will not go ahead. The news is good in so many ways: good for the great veteran trees and the rare plants, animals and birds of this ecologically precious part of the Mid-Sussex landscape; good for local people, ever more pressured by increasing traffic; good for our future as we work to retain our woodlands and reduce our carbon footprint. We need more green spaces, and more access to them for all, not more huge, semi-urban leisure developments."

MeanwhileJack Taylor, lead campaigner for the Woodland Trust, said: “Fantastic news today. All credit to Center Parcs for pulling out of plans to develop a new park in ancient woodland. It is why proper site assessments are needed in planning and no shortcuts.

“The proposals would have been disastrous for wildlife and see us lose irreplaceable habitat. Oldhouse Warren is an exceptional 550-acre ancient woodland and a rare gem given that ancient woods now cover less than three per cent of the UK.

“We have strongly opposed the plans alongside Sussex Wildlife Trust, CPRE Sussex, RSPB, Sussex Ornithological Society and local community group Protect Oldhouse Warren. Ultimately, we commend the correct decision being taken by Center Parcs today.

“This is why proper site assessments are needed in planning and why, like many others, we spoke out against Government plans last year to relax planning measures for investment zones. While one look at existing datasets should be enough to indicate development shouldn't happen in precious spots such as Oldhouse Warren, this shows the importance of ecological experts undertaking site surveys to inform decisions about where development happens - the Government should take note in developing its proposals for new Environmental Outcomes Reports for development proposals."

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “I welcome Center Parcs decision earlier today to listen to Crawley Borough Council's calls not to proceed with their plans. Worth Forest was an entirely inappropriate location and the environmental impact locally would have been extremely damaging. Going forward, I wish them well in finding a suitable sixth location."