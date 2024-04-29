Centre which helps people with learning disabilities in Eastbourne could be converted to 13 person HMO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application, if approved, would see the conversion of Eastbourne & District Mencap Limited, also known as Inspire, which provides advice and support for people with learning difficulties, and respite for carers.

Plans were approved in January for the prior approval for the change of use from the centre, to two two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat.

The new application seeks to create three HMO units consisting of 13 different bedsits.

Picture: Google Maps

It states: “This proposal represents a reconfiguration of that consent to deliver 13 rooms for sleeping accomodation, in form of bedsits across three HMO units.

"The loss of commercial use has already been found acceptable in lieu of a residential use and the council’s five year housing land supply which currently sits at 1.4 years, which weighs heavily in favour of this scheme.

"Each HMO unit provides ample bedsit accommodation, alongside shared facilities, access to amenity space, a well positioned bin store and seven cycle parking spaces.”

The plans however have been met with major opposition from the local community.

Objecting on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, Stephen Holt said: “I object to this planning application, as the Devonshire area - and

Pevensey Road - already has a number of HMOs.

"No mention is made of the provision of additional waste facilities given the increase in permanent dwellings.”

Mehida Kaya also objected to the proposal, adding: “This area is already badly overpopulated and people who live here [have] a very low quality of life due to crime, rubbish on the roads.”

They added: "The infrastructure is not sufficient with the number of people live in the area with regards to garbage collection, not enough GP surgeries, social and educational amenities especially for the youth in the area.