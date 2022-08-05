Changes planned to development next to Pulborough's railway station

A new car park to the west of the station along with 29 new homes, with access off Stopham Road, were approved by Horsham district councillors in 2016, but a legal agreement was not signed until 2018.

But new applications have been submitted requesting a change to the signed agreement relating to the mix of proposed accommodation and a variation to conditions.

These would enable all the dwellings to be affordable housing.

Pulborough Railway Station (Google Maps Streetview)

Agents for the scheme said: “We believe the proposed changes are of minor nature and result in an improved scheme providing a much needed mix of social and affordable rent accommodation with one dwelling designed to be fully accessible.”

Pulborough Parish Council has raised on objection to the variation of condition application on the grounds it is a material difference to the approved planning application, sustainability of the development and concerns about the effect on water neutrality.

A number of nearby residents have also written to HDC to raise concerns.

One wrote: “The amendment to change the mix of housing is unacceptable, and we feel that it has slipped through without consultation to the those this development has the largest impact.”

Proposed site layout of the new homes

Another resident said: “I am astonished that this fundamental shift in approach and its implications have not been the subject of further consultation and debate.”

Others suggested the plan had changed ‘so drastically’ from the original that it ‘no longer resembles what was passed and thus should be looked at as a new application, not a variation on the existing permission’.

An objector added: “Everything appears to have been sacrificed in order to produce housing that is as cheap as possible. The basic concept is not a minor alteration, and should go back to the planning department for further consideration.”

When district councillors approved the original plans back in 2016 against the recommendation of officers, they described them as a ‘no-brainer’ and the proposed new car park for the railway station as a ‘massive gain for the village’.