Changes to Brookleigh Burgess Hill development approved

Outline permission for the development of more than 3,000 homes- now known as Brookleigh – was given in 2019.

During a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 15), changes – including the installation of a 56m drainage pipe in an area of ancient woodland – were given the nod.

Other changes included the removal of a link road between two parcels of ancient woodland in the centre of the site, the removal of development plans for two small parcels of land, and the introduction of a public art scheme in consultation with local people.

Northern Arc development

The drainage pipe at the western bridge – part of the main west to east avenue through Brookleigh – will run along an existing ditch, with four other areas also in line for drainage work.

Nicholas Milner, Homes England’s planning lead for the Northern Arc, said the need to carry out the work was ‘unfortunately unavoidable given the location of existing water courses and public rights of way’.

He added: “The surface water drainage proposals in these locations are necessary to ensure that the future drainage systems replicate as closely as possible the current natural drainage of the site – minimising future risk of flooding.”

Footpaths running through a further patch of ancient woodland near Freeks Lane will be upgraded to make them suitable for cyclists and horses as well as pedestrians.

They will become part of the Burgess Hill Green Circle – a ring of green spaces around and within the town.

One of the two areas where no development will now take place sits just north of Lowlands Farm at the east of the site and will become part of the Bedelands Nature Reserve.

The other, to the north of the site off of Cuckfield Road, is bordered by ancient woodland and privately owned land, making it difficult to access. It will be left as open space.

A third patch of land on Cuckfield Road, measuring 0.58 hectares, has been sold to the Bodle Bros equestrian/farming company, which already occupies the site.

The houses which would have been built there will be built elsewhere in Brookleigh.